GOC Dakshin Bharat Area reviews operational readiness and healthcare facilities

Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Dakshin Bharat Area, visited Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Tuesday to assess the operational readiness and administrative effectiveness of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), as well as local training centres and military hospitals.

During his visit, Lieutenant General Brar evaluated the operational preparedness of the units under HQ TASA, stressing the importance of upholding high standards in both training and administrative efficiency. He also engaged with troops, recognising their dedication and commitment to service.

Additionally, the officer toured the Military Hospital in the region, where he reviewed the healthcare facilities and services available to soldiers and their families. He underscored the importance of continuously enhancing medical care and welfare services, according to an official release.

