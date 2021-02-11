GoAir flight to connect Hyderabad to Maldives

HYDERABAD

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) launched GoAir’s maiden direct flight service from Hyderabad to Malé, Maldives on Thursday. The GoAir aircraft took off from Hyderabad to Malé around 11.40 a.m. amidst a festive atmosphere at the airport. GoAir also started the touch-less e-boarding facility for international passengers with this service.

Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport along with GoAir officials, other airport stakeholders were at the terminal to see off the passengers and crew. GoAir’s Flight G8 1533 will depart from GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 11.30 a.m. and arrive at the Maldives Velana International Airport at 1.30 p.m..

Return flight G8 4033 will depart from Malé at 2.30 p.m and arrive in Hyderabad at 5.30 pm. Flights will operate between GMR Hyderabad International Airport and Malé four times a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

