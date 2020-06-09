GO permitting film shoots issued

The government on Tuesday issued orders relaxing the lockdown guidelines and permitting shooting of films and television shows by adhering to the standard operating procedures for post-production services during COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in the Government Order said the post-production of films for which shooting process was completed would be allowed with immediate effect. Shooting for all films and TV shows which were already half-way through but stalled due to lockdown could be resumed. However, cinema halls would continue to remain closed till further orders, the Government Order said.The government also issued detailed guidelines and protocol to be followed for post-production activities like editing, dubbing, sound mix, visual effects, computer graphics, colour correction /digital intermediate and all other post-production works, script sessions/production planning.

All these activities should be standalone by not exceeding 10 persons at any point of time.

Social distancing norms, mandatory thermal screening of every one entering and exiting the studio/office premises for checking body temperature and fever, provision of sanitisers, water and soap, wearing face mask, disinfecting all work areas including canteens, pathways on a daily basis, total ban on non-essential visitors, display of a list of identified authorised hospitals and clinics to treat COVID-19 patients at work places among other things were enlisted in the SOP to be followed strictly.

Large gatherings and meetings should be avoided, the GO added.