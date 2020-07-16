Go digital: SBI to customers

The State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle, has appealed to its customers to minimise physical visit to the branches, in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases among the staff and public.
Instead, it wants them to use alternative channels to conduct transactions.
Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra said that though the SBI Circle was taking all possible protective steps, cases of customers and employees getting infected by the virus were increasing. This was on account of the branches and loan processing cells servicing a large number of customers daily.
This was despite the bank ensuring physical distancing at the branches, providing adequate quantity of hand rub sanitisers as well as masks, the CGM said. Thermal scanners and PPE kits were also provided to staff at branches that received higher number of footfall. Those in charge were instructed to provide safety equipment wherever required and the circle was also following the standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines issued by government and bank in this regard.
Sources said about 120 employees of the Hyderabad Circle tested positive for COVID-19. Their contracting virus necesstiated the quarantine of co-workers, thereby in certain cases resulting in the temporary shutting down of the branch itself. While two employees succumbed to the virus, another was suspected to have contracted the virus when he died.
He appealed to customers to visit branches only in extreme exigencies, as they risk contracting the virus. SBI had a bouquet of safe and secure digital products like YONO.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath