GMRVF distributes flood relief kits

Employees of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation handing over flood relief kits in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

21 November 2020 21:44 IST

Food packets were distributed earlier to shelterless people during last month rains

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) has distributed 300 flood relief kits that included dry ration along with utensils set and couple of Solapur bedsheets to flood affected families in the areas of Hanuman Nagar, Bandlaguda, Nagole, Ambica Nagar, Chandrayangutta and Chaderghat. Earlier, about 1,000 food packets were distributed in Ali Nagar and Chaderghat areas last month during the rains, said a press release.

Advertising

Advertising