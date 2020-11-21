HyderabadHYDERABAD 21 November 2020 21:44 IST
Comments
GMRVF distributes flood relief kits
Updated: 21 November 2020 21:50 IST
Food packets were distributed earlier to shelterless people during last month rains
GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) has distributed 300 flood relief kits that included dry ration along with utensils set and couple of Solapur bedsheets to flood affected families in the areas of Hanuman Nagar, Bandlaguda, Nagole, Ambica Nagar, Chandrayangutta and Chaderghat. Earlier, about 1,000 food packets were distributed in Ali Nagar and Chaderghat areas last month during the rains, said a press release.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...