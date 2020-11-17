GMRIT students get placement in Amazon

Two students of the GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) Ch. Ranga Arvind and N. Praneel Reddy, pursuing final year B. Tech. Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) hailing from East and West Godavari districts, respectively, have received a campus placement offer from Amazon with a CTC of Rs. 19 LPA.

The institute located in Rajam, Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh also claimed that 15 other students were offered placements in reputed organizations like: TCS, Infosys, Virtusa GTP and Hexaware Technologies. Another 14 more have successfully cleared the nationwide coding contests like CodeVita (TCS), InfyTQ (Infosys) and Neural Hack 4.0 (Virtusa GTP) and were placed successfully with encouraging compensation packages.

More than 2,500 students from GMRIT have been well placed by various corporates in the last five years, a press release said