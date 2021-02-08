GMRF helps 17 crack Staff Selection Commission exam

HYDERABAD

Eight have been selected for CISF, five for CRPF and four for BSF; three of them are girls

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation’s (GMRVF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of GMR Group, has helped 17 students of Rajam, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, crack the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam.

Of them, eight were selected for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), five for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and four for Border Security Force (BSF) in the recently-held examination.

Three girls are among the 17 students from the ‘Pratibha Library and Counselling Center’.

The counselling centre has been continuously mentoring the unemployed youth in securing government jobs from 2005, with focus on the underprivileged sections, said an official spokesman on Monday.

Apart from offering coaching to the job aspirants in ‘arithmetic and reasoning’ and ‘general studies’, Pratibha Center has also helped them in terms of submitting online application for the exam as well. Learning sessions were organised with successful candidates from the earlier batches to guide the aspirants.

Candidates who cleared the preliminary round were also offered help by making the college grounds of Sri GCSR college accessible for physical efficiency test. Over the last 15 years, Pratibha Library has helped the youth in and around Rajam to secure more than 500 government jobs.

“We are proud of our students who have come through successfully with flying colours and have made it through a rigorous selection process. GMRVF has helped the students crack it through a strategic preparation plan, coaching by subject matter experts and mock tests. We will continue to nurture the youth to enable them to achieve their goals for the country’s brighter tomorrow,” said director of community services wing, GMRVF, Avanish Kumar, in a press release.