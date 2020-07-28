GMR Varalakshmi foundation helps the needy

GMRVF organizes awareness camps, distributes meedicines to senior citizens during COVID-19 pandemic

HYDERABAD

28 July 2020 07:38 IST

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, the CSR wing of GMR Group, has been organising awareness camps on COVID-19 through its mobile medical unit since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. It is in collaboration with HelpAge to provide primary healthcare services to people living in rural and under-served areas manned by a doctor, one pharmacist and a driver around the airport.

Nearly 2,400 elderly people from 13 villages have been benefited from this with them being educated on COVID precautions, emphasising on the importance of distancing, wearing mask, sanitisation, personal hygiene, nutritious and immunity-boosting diet etc. Free health screening were held and medicines were distributed which benefited 900-odd senior citizens and GHMC workers.

