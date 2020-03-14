GMR group likely to operate Warangal airport soon

HYDERABAD

14 March 2020 00:52 IST

The proposal requires State govt. to build infrastructure and GMR to operate it for 10 years

Infrastructure developer GMR which, through a joint venture, operates the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, one of the busiest such facilities in the country, may get to operate the Warangal airport soon, if a proposal under consideration is any indication.

Bidar model

“We are trying to work out a model based on the Bidar experience,” Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Arvind Singh said on the sidelines of the Wings India 2020 event here on Friday.

Under the proposal that is being discussed, Telangana government will build the infrastructure for the airport in Warangal and GMR will get to operate it for 10 years. After 10 years, the property will revert to AAI, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, in the inaugural session, mentioned how all stakeholders had agreed to work to operationalise the Warangal airport soon, with an operating model similar, possibly, to the Bidar airport.

In the absence of such a collaborative stance, the Warangal airport plans may well remain on paper given the government, as part of the concession agreement of the Hyderabad International Airport, had agreed that no airport would be developed in a 150-km zone.

Mr. Singh said that Bidar also figures in 150-km zone and “all the stakeholder concerns [for an airport there] are taken care of. I think one of the ideas suggested but yet to be finalised is that the [Telangana] government builds the infrastructure and GMR operates it for 10 years and subsequently the property reverts to AAI.” The State government is keen to develop Warangal and a meeting on the airport there has been taken by the Civil Aviation secretary recently.

More funds

To other queries, he said the AAI is planning to spend ₹25,000 crore in five years on developing new airports, upgradation of existing airports and in the process of converting under-served and un-served airports under the UDAN scheme for which the Centre is giving funds.

The plan is to step up the annual expenditure from around ₹3,000-₹4,000 crore at present to ₹5,000 crore. In turn, this is expected to more than double the passenger handling capacities.

From 345 million passengers at present, the aim is to touch 700-750 million passengers by 2030. On the source of funding, Mr.Singh said AAI is a profit making company, has large cash surplus and is debt free. “We are earning revenues from the private airports that we have leased out. Delhi and Mumbai are giving us significant revenues,” he said.

The government of India also provided funds to it, for building smaller airports, under the UDAN scheme.

Apart from these, AAI is considering External Commercial Borrowing as such funds are comparatively cheaper to fund its capital expenditure plans. The AAI Board had approved the ECB proposal recently and the plan is to raise $300 million in the first tranche, he said.