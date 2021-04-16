GMR Group launches 1,500 acre GMR AeroCity

It is an integrated multi-use development area with airport at its core

GMR Group has announced the launch of 1,500 acre GMR AeroCity Hyderabad providing world-class infrastructure and with an international airport at its core, to be an integrated mixed-use development, like business park, retail park, aerospace and industrial park, logistics park and hospitality, among others.

It also provides complete living and working experience, with support infrastructure including schools, healthcare, rental accommodation, leisure and entertainment, said CEO, GMR Airport Land Development (ALD), Aman Kapoor on Friday.

A lifestyle destination retail project “GMR Interchange” has been conceptualised to enable ‘live/work/play’ at the AeroCity campus with various entertainment avenues proposals, including a cinema and a family entertainment centre. A hospitality district is also being planned to cater to the multitude of demand coming from various users.

The business park offers varied office real-estate solutions like ready to move-in grade-A offices and built-to-suit campuses offering the best in class infrastructural support for the prospective and existing businesses in telecom, power and IT infrastructure for 24/7 operations.

Dedicated power link-up with the State grid for reliable power supply, round-the-clock three-tier security system also including the State police and CISF, express connectivity with the city; pollution free and well-planned ecosystem are among the features.

A Notified Area Committee (NAC) will be the one-stop clearance window for all building plan approvals with focus on sustainable development using green technologies and new generation smart digital infrastructure along with quality physical infrastructure. First tower of the four proposed towers of one million sq.ft has been fully occupied and Tower 2 is ready for occupancy, he explained.

Food court/gymnasium/ retail bank branch/proposed health centre and an airport public plaza will ensure employees have all social amenities within their office campus making it a highly enriching work environment for the employees. The business part is connected to the main city through an eight lane expressway, an elevated corridor and with more than 150 buses that run round-the-clock.

“Hyderabad AeroCity is creating a paradigm shift in the way of doing business. It is a perfect example of a thoroughly master planned development to efficiently handle the teething issues and enable the city users to experience a safe and rewarding work and living environment,” added Mr. Kapoor, in an official release.