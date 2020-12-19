GMR foundation completes online skill-based courses for the underprivileged

Fresh batches from Dec. 28

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the CSR arm of GMR Group, had completed online skill-based courses in ‘Blended Learning Method’ for about 147 youth from the underprivileged sections during the last six months. It organised nine different courses at its centre for empowerment and livelihoods centres at Shamshabad, Raikal and Nagaram.

The Shamshabad centre alone had conducted practical classes to benefit 90 students for courses in electrical, AC technician, excavator operator, welding, drywall and false ceiling, two wheeler technician, computers, sewing machine operator and hotel management. Another 32 students at the Raikal centre got trained in tailoring, electrical and two wheeler repair. The Nagaram centre had trained 25 students for electrician and home health aide courses.

All practical courses were conducted with COVID precautionary measures of social distancing, mandatory thermal screening, face masks and regular hand sanitisation. Fresh batches for computer, tailoring, hotel management, AC technician and two wheeler technician courses, including for girls, are to commence from December 28, a press release said.