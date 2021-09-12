GMR aviation school coming up

HYDERABAD

GMR Aero Technic (MRO) and GMR Aviation Academy, the education, training, skilling, and aviation consultancy arm of GMR Airports Ltd, is set to construct the GMR School of Aviation with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Sinha laying the foundation stone on Saturday.

The school will come up in the special economic zone of the airport and cater to the needs of growing aviation and aerospace industry for skilled personnel. The school with Airbus as the proposed knowledge partner will be a premier aircraft engineering school, meeting international standards in terms of facility and quality of education, sources said.

Spread across 75,000 square feet on four-acre campus, the school will be developed in two phases. First phase works will commence from October. It is expected to be operational by June 2022.

It will offer integrated DGCA (Directorate General of Civial Aviation)-147 and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency)-147 approved courses. Recognised by DGCA India and EASA, students can pursue DGCA-B1.1 and B2 aircraft maintenance engineering licensing program, EASA-B1.1 and B2 aircraft maintenance engineering licensing program, aircraft specific type training courses (from second year of operation) and ancillary courses like aircraft structures, aircraft composite courses, human factors, fuel tank safety, safety management system etc.

From the academic session 2022-2023, courses will have an intake of 100 students for DGCA programs and 40 students for EASA in the initial years. The school will be affiliated to the National Aviation University and provide a degree-level graduate program to the students and various other certificate courses, said a press release.