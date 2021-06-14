GMR Aviation Academy, Emirates Group Security sign MoU

Representatives of Emirates Group Security and GMR Aviation Academy after signing the MoU in Hyderabad on Monday.

14 June 2021 20:24 IST

To promote cooperation for development and exchange of information, technical expertise and experiences in aviation security

Emirates Group Security (EGS) and GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA), two leading aviation training providers based in Dubai and India respectively, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation for the development and exchange of information, technical expertise, and experiences in aviation security on Monday.

GMRAA is part of the GMR Group, a leading infrastructure development company and fourth largest private airport company in the world, while the Emirates Group Security is a multi-faceted organisation that develops and implements security strategies and measures across the Emirates Airline network. Through this MoU, GMRAA and EGS will jointly offer more than 75 aviation and security courses in both online and conventional classroom settings — certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate — to thousands of professionals in India as well as in the Middle East and Asian regions, said an official press release.

The aim will be to educate and train aviation security personnel to plan, coordinate, and implement a broad range of airport security measures in accordance with national and international legislation, in a bid to address new and emerging challenges being faced by the industry. The MoU also outlines both parties' commitments to providing training, education and development in the field of aviation, cyber and general security.

“Our vision is to strengthen the global aviation community by providing industry professionals with comprehensive, cutting-edge education and training. By investing in our workforce, and the global aviation community, we can bridge the gap between borders and create a tight-knit network of individuals capable of rising to any challenge,” said Divisional senior VP, EGS Abdulla Al Hashimi.

CEO of GMR Services Business Ashwani Lohani said: “GMRAA is committed to provide world-class training to all its students and the airport fraternity. Our association with Emirates team will support us to showcase our mettle in the Middle-eastern/ Asian region. The customisation of programme will help in assimilating and upskilling of the aviation professionals and empower them to become good leaders,” the release added.