GMR arm, Spicejet ink pact

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ will construct a facility for SpiceJet to carry out warehousing, distribution and trading activity within the Free Trade Warehousing Zone of multi-product SEZ, popularly known as GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park.

On Friday, SpiceJet entered into an agreement to lease with the wholly-owned subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport. This facility will be 33,000 sq ft initially, with a potential to expand to 100,000 sq ft, based on demand, a release from the airlines said.

Chairman and MD of SpiceJet Ajay Singh said that the agreement comes in the backdrop of expansion of SpiceXpress, the cargo arm. It is the first-of-its-kind initiative by an airline in India that will enhance and facilitate cargo industry in the country. The Free Trade Zone and the end-to-end service provided by SpiceXpress will greatly boost businesses saving valuable time for our partner companies, he said.

GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park is housed in Hyderabad Airport City. It offers ‘ready-to-use’ industrial infrastructure with flexibility of choosing land within SEZ for businesses focusing on foreign markets and land in domestic tariff area for businesses catering to the Indian market.