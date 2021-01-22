GMR Airports rounds off terminal in Philippines in record time of 2 years

This is its second project in that nation

GMR Group’s airport subsidiary, GMR Airports, announced on Friday that its consortium has completed construction of a new terminal building of Clark International Airport in the Philippines in record time and handed it over to Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

The handing over of the airport’s new terminal building was graced through a formal ceremony at the Clark Freeport Zone. It marks a significant achievement for GMR as it has delivered the second project in the Philippines after developing Mactan Cebu International Airport – second largest airport of Philippines.

Despite the challenge posed by the COVID pandemic, the joint venture of GMR Group and Megawide Construction Corporation delivered a new passenger terminal building of 1,12,000 square metres in a record time of 24 months. It is one of the fastest completed projects in the Philippines and first project of the Philippines government under the Hybrid Public Private partnership (PPP) framework, said an official spokesman.

The size of the present terminal building is around 40,000 square metres that can handle around eight Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) from the present four million. The capacity of this terminal can be further expanded to handle 12-16 MPPA.

The parking area of CIA’s newly-constructed passenger terminal building can accommodate about 4,500 vehicles. The terminal has 18 Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) and 48 check-in counters.

The EPC contract was awarded following an international competitive bidding in December 2017. “We have been able to complete the new passenger terminal building in a record time of 24 months and hand over to BCDA successfully. It has been designed and constructed using the latest innovative technologies, international standards and environmental best practices,” said chairman of Energy & International Airports Srinivas Bommidala.

GMR Infrastructure in partnership with Megawide Construction Corporation of Philippines is operating and developing Mactan Cebu International Airport – the second largest airport of Philippines for a 25-year concession period, he added, in his press release.