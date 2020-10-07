GMMP to begin operations at Nacharam facility soon

HYDERABAD

07 October 2020 21:21 IST

Facility was acquired from De Dietrich Process Systems India

GMM Pfaudler (GMMP) has formally taken possession of the Glass Lined Equipment manufacturing facility in the city that it acquired a few months ago from De Dietrich Process Systems India.

The facility is located at Nacharam Industrial Estate and spread across six acres. “This facility was formally inaugurated on October 6 signaling GMM Pfaudler’s long term commitment towards meeting the demands of its ever-increasing customer base,” the company said.

Sources in the company said the inauguration marked GMMP taking control of the unit. As many as 30 employees of De Dietrich Process Systems India have also come on board as part of the acquisition.

GMMP Managing Director Tarak Patel said “we are extremely happy and proud to have concluded the acquisition announced in July and aim to start operations at this facility within the next few days.” The Hyderabad facility significantly augmented the company’s Glass Lined Equipment manufacturing capacity and would help meet the growing demand of the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, he said in a statement.

A leading supplier of process equipment to the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, GMMP has two facilities in west India – at Karamsad, Gujarat and at Pune, Maharashtra.