GM reviews work at stations

General Manager of South Central Railway Gajanan Mallya along with other officials inspecting ongoing work at stations in the zone on Thursday

19 August 2021 21:26 IST

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya undertook inspection of Kazipet–Peddapalli–Nizamabad section accompanied by DRM A.K Gupta and others on Thursday. Stations of Kazipet, Hasanparthi, Uppal, Peddapalli, Sultanabad, Karimnagar and others were thoroughly inspected and ongoing works, including the passenger amenities, were reviewed. Sewage treatment plant at Kazipet was opened while the goods shed at Hasanparthi and the Maneru bridge, both under-construction, were checked.

Passenger Reservation System (PRS) acitivities like charting, current booking, PRS enquiry, PRS cancellation and refund will not be available during the following timings — from 11.45 p.m. on August 21 to 2 a.m. on August 22 and again from 11.45 p.m. of August 22 to 2 a.m. of August 23. The main charts and current booking charts for all the trains that start in the above period will be generated well in advance. However, PRS enquiry will be dealt in the current Booking/PRS counters manually during the above period, a press release said.

