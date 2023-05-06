HamberMenu
Glue applied on boy’s eye injury at Gadwal hospital

May 06, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated May 07, 2023 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representational purposes only.

In a shocking incident, a private hospital at Aiza mandal of Gadwal district used ‘fevikwik’ (glue) instead of bio-seal to dress the wound of a seven-year-old boy.

Pranav was taken to the hospital by his parents after he suffered an injury above his left eye. Instead of stitches, the staff present in the hospital applied ‘fevikwik’ on his eye.

In a video being circulated, the boy’s father was seen arguing with a doctor regarding the negligence. Vamsi Krishna, while speaking to the media, said that he had come to Aiza to attend a relative’s wedding where his son got injured. When he took his son to the hospital, the staff used fevikwik on his wound.

When he approached the doctor, he was told that the staff did this without the latter’s knowledge.

Station House Officer of Aiza police Naresh said that the boy was taken to another hospital for treatment and is out of danger. Police have registered a case under Section 336 of the IPC, and an investigation is underway.

