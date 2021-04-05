Glowing tributes paid to Babu Jagjivan Ram

HYDERABAD

05 April 2021 23:02 IST

Governor, Chief Minister recall services of freedom fighter and deputy PM on 114th birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 114th birth anniversary on Monday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is now in Puducherry where she is holding additional charge as Lieutenant Governor, garlanded the statue of Jagjivan Ram. She recalled the relentless services rendered by Jagjivan Ram for the upliftment of downtrodden sections throughout his life.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also recalled the services of Jagjivan Ram who fought for a casteless society. In a statement on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the leader fought for the country’s independence and worked towards social equality.

Advertising

Advertising

Several Ministers paid tributes to the late leader. Tributes were paid to the leader at TSRTC Bhavan and the University of Hyderabad among other places in the city.