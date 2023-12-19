ADVERTISEMENT

Gloom descends on RIMS campus in Adilabad following tragic death of two MBBS students in a road accident

December 19, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A pall of gloom descended on the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad on December 18 following the tragic death of two MBBS students of the RIMS in a road accident in the neighbouring Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

The two MBBS third-year students, David Raj from Parkal in Hanamkonda district and Balasai from Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh, were killed after the bike they were riding hit a lorry parked on the roadside at Pandharkawada, a border town in adjoining Maharashtra, around Sunday midnight, sources said.

The incident occurred when they were returning to Adilabad after having dinner at a hotel near Pandharkawada.

