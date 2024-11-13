GlobalLogic opens delivery centre in Hyderabad to spread wings, ramp up hiring in Telangana 

Hitachi Group company and digital engineering services provider GlobalLogic opened a new delivery centre in Hyderabad, a 38,000 sq ft facility to host 600 engineers initially and 2,000 within three years.

As part of a hub and spoke model under which it had established facilities in a clutch of tier II cities in the country, GlobalLogic Managing Director and Head of APAC Piyush Jha said in Telangana the company will consider spreading wings to one more such location, in addition to Mahbubnagar where it has about 350 employees.

“We will be adding one more pod,” he said, adding Telangana hosts about 4,500 of the 15,700 headcount the company has in India. Hyderabad hosts multiple facilities of the company.

Nizamabad and Karimnagar were other tier II cities GlobalLogic had evaluated before deciding on Mahbubnagar. The company plans to set up an experience centre, to showcase its offerings in generative Artificial Intelligence, in the AI City the State government has proposed in Mucherla, near Hyderabad. In next 18 months, the company’s expects to hire about 1,500 people in Telangana.

On the new delivery centre, GlobalLogic said it plans to tap into the city’s vast engineering talent pool, focusing on new hires to support its growing operations. Following the recent acquisition of Mobiveil, a significant number of Mobiveil employees will also be stationed at the new centre. The expansion is set to enhance the company’s core engineering capabilities and deliver advanced digital engineering solutions across sectors, including technology, healthcare, automotive, banking, professional services and more while maintaining a continued focus on the content engineering business.

Driving the growth plans of the company is the emergence of Hyderabad as a top destination for global capability centres (GCCs) in India. This expansion is in line with GlobalLogic’s dedication to providing innovative digital solutions to clients across various industries, with Hyderabad serving as a key player in this mission, the company said in a release.

“Our recruitment efforts will target talent with expertise in software engineering, data analytics, cloud computing and other new-age technologies, particularly in GenAI,” Mr. Jha said.

IT and Industries D.Sridhar Babu, who opened the delivery centre, said with over 220 GCCs, world-class digital infrastructure and a talent pipeline that adds 2.5 lakh graduates annually, including 1.5 lakh engineers, Telangana is shaping the future for forward-thinking enterprises worldwide.

