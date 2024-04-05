ADVERTISEMENT

Global delivery centre of PSR Tech Hub opened in Hyderabad

April 05, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu inaugurated the PSR Tech Hub global delivery centre in Hyderabad on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Thursday inaugurated the global delivery centre of technology solutions provider PSR Tech Hub in Hyderabad.

The facility is poised to offer a comprehensive suite of services elevating standards of technological innovation and client satisfaction, the company said in a release.

The launch of the centre will enable the company to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions to customers across the world, chairman and managing director Pulluri Sri Ranga Rao said.

The company had recently acquired Righyitfy Solutions and Idensys Technologies. With these game‐changing additions, the company now offers an array of young generation deep‐tech products and solutions, executive director Dharma Raju Chakravaram said. PSR Tech Hub has more than 220 employees and 8 locations globally, the release said.

