GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Global capability centre of ZF LIFETEC in Hyderabad inaugurated

The GCC has more than 200 employees and their number is expected to cross 500 over the next three years.

Published - September 13, 2024 10:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu inaugurating the GCC of ZF LIFETEC in Hyderabad on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu inaugurating the GCC of ZF LIFETEC in Hyderabad on Thursday (September 12, 2024). | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Passive safety technology provider for enhanced protection of vehicle occupants ZF LIFETEC has established its global capability centre in Hyderabad.

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, who on Thursday (September 13, 2024) formally inaugurated the facility, said the GCC is a 30,000 square feet facility. Currently, GCC has more than 200 employees and their number is expected to cross 500 over the next three years.

Telangana has emerged as a preferred world-class technology and innovation research destination. Setting of the ZF LIFETEC centre is a pointer to this. The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is working to create jobs on a large scale by making Telangana a leader in innovation and attract investments, the Minister’s office said in a release on his speech.

“The inauguration strengthens our global development footprint. Customer proximity is vital for our growth and India is a rising market. At the same time, we can serve global engineering needs out of India very quickly and competitively,” executive V-P Rudolf Stark said in a release issued by the company.

The opening of the GCC is part of ZF LIFETEC’s carve-out from the ZF Group which is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Related Stories

Published - September 13, 2024 10:13 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.