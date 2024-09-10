Global animal health firm Zoetis upbeat on Hyderabad, expands operations 

NYSE-listed Zoetis Inc, which focuses on vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and other technologies for pets and livestock, announced expansion of its India Capability Centre in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move marks a pivotal step in advancing global animal healthcare through cutting-edge technology, the animal health company said after Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu inaugurated the new office on Tuesday. The new, 40,000 sq ft facility can seat 350 employees. The company plans to hire 300 by next year.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that Zoetis’ decision to expand the Global Capability Centre (GCC) is a new milestone in the Life Sciences sector of Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister recalled that during their recent visit to the U.S., he and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had held discussions with the company’s leadership. The firm had responded positively to their invitation and set up the facility in a short time.

By the end of 2025, hundreds of jobs for software professionals and veterinary experts will become available.

“By tapping into India’s world-class tech and digital talent and vibrant start-up ecosystem, we are accelerating our ability to deliver breakthrough solutions for veterinarians, pet owners and livestock farmers across the globe. Hyderabad will play a crucial role in driving our digital transformation and cementing our position as the tech leader in animal health,” Chief Information Officer of Zoetis Keith Sarbaugh said.

VP and Head of Zoetis India Capability Centre Anil Raghav said, “Our Hyderabad centre is poised to become a global powerhouse for veterinary technology innovation. From AI-driven diagnostic tools to industry-leading digital solutions for veterinarians and pet owners, the technology developed here will allow Zoetis to advance its vision to shape the future of animal care globally.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.