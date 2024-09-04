Global AI Summit set to be defining moment for Telangana, says IT Minister Sridhar Babu

Telangana government’s Global AI Summit 2024 in Hyderabad is set for grand opening on Thursday. The two-day event is set to be a defining moment positioning the State as a global innovation hub, create opportunities for collaboration and also attract significant global investments, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said in an exclusive interaction with The Hindu on the eve of the inauguration by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Edited excerpts.

What is the significance of the Global AI Summit and specific benefits it may fetch for the State?

It is not just a milestone for Telangana but a defining moment in our journey to position the State as a global innovation hub. We have curated an agenda that includes thought leadership sessions, fireside chats and high-profile panel discussions to ensure the summit not only stimulates dialogue but also leads to actionable outcomes. About 2,500 delegates from around the world are expected. For Telangana, the summit is poised to attract significant global investment, particularly with the unveiling of our ambitious AI City project — a 200-acre hub near Hyderabad designed to be the epicentre of AI innovation. This will create opportunities for local talent to collaborate with global tech giants, driving job creation and establishing Telangana as a leader in cutting-edge AI solutions. Additionally, the summit’s focus on practical applications and future trajectory of AI will help us shape policies that ensure sustainable and inclusive growth in the State.

Besides serving a forum for wide ranging discussions, is the Summit also expected to provide Telangana with leader’s role in addressing issues around AI?

Indeed, the Global AI Summit 2024 is not just about celebrating advancements in AI; it’s about critically engaging with ethical and security challenges that accompany this technology. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, the need for robust governance frameworks that address these concerns is paramount. Our vision is to take a lead role. Our dream is to emerge as AI capital. Telangana is committed to leading this charge and the summit offers the perfect platform to do so. We will explore AI’s role in social good, regulatory challenges and the creation of trustworthy AI systems. By bringing together global thought leaders and industry experts, we aim to set the standards for ethical AI development, ensuring our State not only harnesses the power of AI but does so responsibly. The unveiling of our AI governance framework focused on transparency, accountability and inclusivity will be a significant step toward positioning Telangana as a leader in addressing the ethical and security aspects of AI. Through this summit, Telangana will emerge not only as a hub for AI innovation but also as a thought leader in creating a secure and ethical AI ecosystem that can be a model for other regions worldwide. Separately, we would also be studying the AI models adopted globally, especially in Japan.

Are big ticket investment announcements for Telangana expected at the Summit?

The summit is a cornerstone of our strategy to position Telangana as the AI Capital of India. It provides us with a global platform to showcase the ambitious Global AI City project, a 200-acre hub near Hyderabad designed to match the innovation standards of global tech centres like San Francisco, Shanghai, and London. The AI City will be equipped with cutting-edge compute facilities, extensive data lakes and strong connectivity, making it an ideal location for AI companies to innovate and scale. The AI City is part of a broader strategy to stimulate long-term economic growth by attracting significant investments and creating high quality jobs in the AI sector. We have implemented a Single Window Approval System to streamline the process for AI ventures, ensuring that Hyderabad remains an attractive destination for international tech firms. The summit is expected to catalyse major investment announcements, further solidifying Telangana’s reputation as a global hub for AI innovation.

Can you elaborate on the State government’s plans to harness AI in various facets of governance and delivery of government services?

We are actively integrating AI into various facets of governance to create a more efficient, transparent and responsive government... exploring innovative ways to integrate AI into our governance framework, aiming to enhance how we interact with citizens and optimize various government functions. These initiatives are designed to streamline operations and improve service delivery across key sectors, with a focus on creating a more responsive and efficient government.

Additionally, we are focused on capacity building through the establishment of a globally standardized Young India Skilling University, which will prepare our workforce to meet the demands of the AI-driven economy. We are also setting up Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in life sciences, biomedical devices, AI and semiconductors, covering the entire spectrum from design and fabrication to manufacturing. The Global AI Summit will provide us with an opportunity to share these plans with a global audience and engage with experts to further refine our strategies, ensuring that Telangana remains at the forefront of technological innovation and governance.

Deploying technology often results in a push back, particularly from existing workforce. Your thoughts on the likely impact of AI on jobs, in both public and private sector, and how government intends to intervene?

The introduction of AI and advanced technologies in both public and private sectors brings transformative changes and it’s natural for there to be concerns about job displacement. However, our approach in Telangana is focused on ensuring that AI serves as a catalyst for creating new opportunities rather than causing disruptions.

A central part of this strategy is the establishment of the Young India Skills University, located in Mucherla (near Hyderabad) which will play a crucial role in bridging the skills gap and reducing unemployment. This university, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, will offer over 17 specialized courses in high-demand areas like artificial intelligence, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, BFSI and advanced manufacturing, among others. With its curriculum designed to match the evolving needs of the global job market, this institution will empower our youth with the skills required to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

The university will start operations in October 2024, initially enrolling around 2,000 students, with plans to expand to 10,000 students in its second year. By providing diploma and degree certifications at an affordable cost, we aim to prepare our workforce for the future, ensuring that they are equipped to take on the challenges and opportunities that AI presents.

