Glitches continue in e-pass site

‘Also, police sitting in judgment on the issues cited by applicants’

Technical glitches haunt the Telangana police website as users of ePass find it difficult to log in and negotiate the process to submit their emergency applications.

While police have made it mandatory to furnish e-pass for inter- and intra-State commute, they have not provided a hassle-free mechanism to obtain such passes which has been mandated by it. The website is down more often than not.

Many applicants have complained that for most of the day the website is slow due to server problems, and in case if they were lucky enough to complete the form, the error page pops up after submitting the application. This forces the applicants to repeat the whole process.

“I managed to fill the application to go to Nagarjunasagar to immerse my father’s ashes. When I hit the submit button, an error popped up and I was forced to do the entire process again,” said a city-based journalist.

“Getting epass 4 my dad's last rites has been impossible. After laborious process of application, at the press of Save, the portal says Ranga Reddy district is invalid entry!! Tried again, the site crashed. Harassing public seems to be the mandate of this govt @TelanganaDGP,” she tweeted to DGP M Mahender Reddy.

Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha recently took to Twitter to express his agony. “Was on the way to deliver Emergency Life saving Medicines from Uppal to Kims Minister road... Inspite of providing the Prescription and patient details.. was stopped and asked to Get an Epass. Tried 9 times but the sever is down… I thought medical emergencies were allowed!!!,” the actor tweeted.

Moreover, the entire process is very technical and everything is in English. People from rural areas are finding it very difficult to complete the process and were forced to take the assistance of some literate person in the village during the pandemic time.

Several people are complaining that the police are rejecting their application for e-pass as they are sitting in judgment on the issues shown by the applicants for issue of e-pass. If someone wants to attend the funeral of their loved one and apply for the pass, it is being rejected for not attaching supporting documents.

It is learnt that the passes sought for attending a marriage or visiting their ailing patients were also turned down by the police. It is beyond the guidelines issued for the issuance of e-pass.