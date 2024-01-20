GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Glazed tile cladding begins to take shape on Sultan Mohammed’s tomb in Hyderabad

January 20, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
The tomb of Sultan Mohammed Qutb Shah undergoing restoration in Hyderabad.

The tomb of Sultan Mohammed Qutb Shah undergoing restoration in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

Hyderabad got the first glimpse of the glazed tile cladding centuries after it disappeared on the tomb of Sultan Mohammed Qutb Shah on Saturday. The conservation effort is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity of Indigo Airlines through Interglobe Foundation in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) and the Telangana Department of Archaeology and Museums. 

The lower band of green tiles were partially visible as workers plastered the glazed tiles into their place. The original patterns have been identified, and a blend of material testing, documentation and traditional techniques are involved in the conservation effort, said officials of AKTC.

“What we have here is history and the future. Preserving heritage is part of our goals,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO of Indigo Airlines. “The restoration shows our commitment to Hyderabad. We will help bring more tourists to Hyderabad,” said Mr. Elbers who shared information about how Hyderabad now has 155 flights out of the city.

“We want the project to be sustainable in the long run and help improve lives of people in the neighbourhood,” said Rohini Bhatia of Interglobe Foundation.

