Giving manufacturing sector a leg up

The Telangana government would soon release an automative policy with a focus on production of electric cars as well as a policy on food processing to attract more investments, especially in the manufacturing sector.

The industry bodies were welcome to join the government in setting up of a centre for smart manufacturing to guide the production units in improving productivity by going for latest technology, said IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan here on Friday.

The Principal Secretary was addressing the industrialists at the 13th edition of CII’s Man’Exe-2017 meeting. While the industry response to the TS industrial policy (TS-ipass) and the growth rate has been “spectacular” in the last three years, the government was preparing perspective plans for the next seven years in various fields to provide a development path that it would like to traverse.

Earlier, Mahindra & Mahindra’s executive director Vijay Kalra, while addressing the meeting, called for a major boost to skills improvement and suggested a ‘Skills Olympics’ to give the added importance and incentive to it. This along with ease of doing business, simple infrastructure, R&D, fair competition, making for local and export market and harnessing the small, medium and micro industries would propel the manufacturing sector.

CII Telangana Chairman V. Rajanna, Convenor N.L.N. Raju, CII National Council Chairman on Water Ramesh Datla and Yes Bank’s R. Ravichander also spoke. Mr. Ranjan also released the CII report on ‘Make in Telangana: Creating a Sustainable & Globally Competitive Ecosystem’.