‘Giving a dignified funeral is a noble act’

Annam Seva Foundation so far conducted funerals of around 200 COVID-19 victims

Amid the COVID-19 gloom, volunteers of the town-based Annam Seva Foundation turned Good Samaritans for grieving families of two COVID-19 victims by performing their final rites in Hyderabad on Tuesday, where the latter succumbed to COVID-19 at separate hospitals in the wee hours of the day.

The pandemic robbed the two bereaved families of Khammam town a chance to conduct the funeral of the deceased (two elderly women) in their hometown as some immediate family members of the deceased were home quarantined, sources said.

Acting on requests made by the bereaved family, Annam Seva Foundation founder and para-legal volunteer Annam Srinivas Rao and his team members rushed to Hyderabad in an ambulance and conducted the funeral of the two COVID-19 victims.

“We have conducted the last rites at Puranapul graveyard in the presence of a few close family members of the deceased as per their religious traditions and in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols on Tuesday afternoon,” Mr Srinivas Rao told The Hindu over phone.

The COVID-19 pandemic is devastating many families robbing the bereaved families the chance to bid a final adieu, Mr Rao said.

“Our team comprising 20 volunteers has so far conducted funerals of around 200 COVID-19 victims in the old undivided Khammam district and its adjoining districts as well as in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding that giving a dignified funeral to the deceased was a noble act.