Give similar importance to OGH as given to Secretariat: BJP to KCR

The TRS government should be committed in building more public hospitals and improving the public health infrastructure during these COVID-19 times for the benefit of the poor rather than building a new secretariat by demolishing the existing buildings, advised Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (T-BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday.

He spoke to the media after visiting Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and interacting with patients and doctors following two days of flooding in the in-patient wards after the rains. Mr. Sanjay accused the government of having ‘utterly failed’ in providing proper medical facilities at OGH, which is also treating COVID-19 patients and demanded immediate repairs to the old hospital building as it caters to the poor and the downtrodden.

The State BJP president reached the hospital along with city president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao in full personal protective gear and went round the hospital wards. They regretted that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not seem to be moved by the plight of patients and healthcare workers despite the happenings in the last couple of days at the hospital and sought his personal visit and intervention.

KCR should be taking up immediate improvements in public health infrastructure and show the same commitment as is being shown towards building big projects like Kaleshwaram. He had gone back on his promise to build a new OGH, they pointed out.

The BJP leaders also met the agitating health workers seeking better wages and expressed their support to their cause. The government should consider their demands mainly due to the service they offer to patients by putting their lives at risk. The party once again reiterated the demand to include COVID-19 treatment in Aarogyasri and accused the government of failing to contain the spread of the virus.