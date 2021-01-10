‘Give priority to PR workers’

‘People’s representatives also can be included in first phase’

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has requested the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to include the Panchayat Raj workers and public representation in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive.

He made the proposal during a video conference held by the Cabinet Secretary with the Chief Secretaries of all States and Lieutenant Governors of all Union Territories from New Delhi on Saturday. Mr. Somesh Kumar said the Telangana Government had made all arrangements for the vaccination drive in the entire State.

Explaining that the Panchayat Raj workers run a high risk of contracting the infection due to their exposure and that they too were among the frontline workers, who are needed to be vaccinated on priority basis. Besides, he also requested the inclusion of public representatives in the first phase of vaccination.

Mr. Somesh Kumar mentioned that State Health Minister Eatala Rajender had already made the request to Union Health Minister during the video conference of health ministers. The Cabinet Secretary asked the States and Union Territories to adopt an effective strategy while carrying out the first phase vaccination driver taking into account the experience of the dry run held already.

The Cabinet Secretary further stated that it was decided to administer vaccine to healthcare workers of both the public and private sectors, other frontline warriors and persons of above 50 years of age as a part of the universal vaccination programme.

Secretary (Health) S.A.M. Rizvi, Director of Drug Control Administration Preeti Meena, Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy, Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao and other officials attended the video conference.