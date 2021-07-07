Give me two years, we’ll take TS back from KCR: Revanth

Only Sonia will fit into a face for Telangana Talli, says the new PCC chief

Telangana PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy sought two years from Congress workers to dislodge Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who, he claimed, had held Telangana’s aspirations hostage in Pragathi Bhavan.

“Tell your mothers and family that you would be out to save Telangana from the clutches of KCR and we will rescue it from the present rulers,” he said, speaking after taking charge here on Wednesday.

Striking an emotional chord with the cadre, he said there was no face for Telangana Talli (Telangana mother) and only Sonia Gandhi could fit into that face. Let’s work to give a gift to her as the separate state was her gift to us. Let us express that gratitude,” he said.

In an unusual practice not followed in Congress generally, the stage backdrop had the pictures of only Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Revanth’s strategy was clear not to annoy anyone, with a host of senior leaders

Outgoing chief and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed the hope that the new PCC team would bring Congress back to power in 2023. Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah alleged that KCR had ‘looted’ the State with irrationally re-designed irrigation projects and the new team should work to remove him.

AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore said Sonia Gandhi had just one wish when he was appointed incharge and he promised to ensure Congress government in the next elections.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the State was in the danger of losing Krishna water forever due to KCR’s policies and the only way to save Telangana was by ensuring his defeat. Downtrodden sections could live with dignity under Congress rule only, he said.

TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud attacked Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and MLA D. Sudheer Reddy for defecting to the ruling party and said they should be ashamed of themselves for cheating the Congress cadre.

TPCC working presidents J. Geetha Reddy and Mohd Azharuddin also spoke of how Congress had the history of fighting back and hoped that with the entry of Revanth Reddy the cadre would be rejuvenated.

Earlier, he took charge from Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy at the refurbished Gandhi Bhavan, with all seniors congratulating him. Gandhi Bhavan premises and the roads leading to it were jam-packed with enthused cadre. Senior leaders Mallu Ravi, AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan handled the stage.