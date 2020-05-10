Hyderabad

Give exact status of COVID-19 in State: Congress

TPCC treasurer asks government to clarify whether TS has entered third stage of coronavirus spread

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Sunday demanded that the State government clarify whether Telangana has entered the third stage of coronavirus spread.

He demanded that the State government disclose the profile of patients who tested positive for coronavirus since the last 15 days and clarify whether the State has entered into community transmission phase, given the rising number of cases despite the lockdown.

In a statement here, Mr. Narayana Reddy said that the State government was not only hiding the statistics, but the real status of COVID-19 situation in Telangana. The State government’s policy of going for less number of tests for coronavirus has increased the threat of community transmission. “As per the explanation given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself, Telangana should have been free from coronavirus by April 7. Further, he said all containment zones should have turned into green zones by May 4.

Mr. Narayana Reddy demanded that the State government release a Status Note on coronavirus situation in Telangana by giving complete details of number of people it identified as suspect and how they were quarantined or treated later. It should also disclose the number of tests it conducted ever since the outbreak of the pandemic. It should also disclose the grounds on which COVID-19 test was not conducted on secondary contacts and other suspects with or without symptoms. Earlier, he distributed sanitisers and masks to people of slums in Secunderabad Assembly segment.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 10:29:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/give-exact-status-of-covid-19-in-state-congress/article31552029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY