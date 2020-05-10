Give exact status of COVID-19 in State: Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Sunday demanded that the State government clarify whether Telangana has entered the third stage of coronavirus spread.

He demanded that the State government disclose the profile of patients who tested positive for coronavirus since the last 15 days and clarify whether the State has entered into community transmission phase, given the rising number of cases despite the lockdown.

In a statement here, Mr. Narayana Reddy said that the State government was not only hiding the statistics, but the real status of COVID-19 situation in Telangana. The State government’s policy of going for less number of tests for coronavirus has increased the threat of community transmission. “As per the explanation given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself, Telangana should have been free from coronavirus by April 7. Further, he said all containment zones should have turned into green zones by May 4.

Mr. Narayana Reddy demanded that the State government release a Status Note on coronavirus situation in Telangana by giving complete details of number of people it identified as suspect and how they were quarantined or treated later. It should also disclose the number of tests it conducted ever since the outbreak of the pandemic. It should also disclose the grounds on which COVID-19 test was not conducted on secondary contacts and other suspects with or without symptoms. Earlier, he distributed sanitisers and masks to people of slums in Secunderabad Assembly segment.