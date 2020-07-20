Give all critical information in daily medical bulletins: HC

HYDERABAD

20 July 2020 22:51 IST

‘Mention number of secondary contacts of COVID patients subjected to testing’

Reiterating its earlier direction that daily bulletin issued by the State government should contain all critical information about COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana High Court on Monday said all District Collectors should publish the number of new positive cases every day.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, hearing a batch of PIL pleas connected to coronavirus, said the zero figure should be mentioned if there are no COVID-19 positive cases in a particular district. No positive cases in a specific district is also crucial information that people should know, the bench said.

The bulletins should contain details of how many secondary contacts of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 were subjected to testing. The bench said the Health department’s website should be restored to its original position. The site should continue to mention the facts and figures which it displayed before being taken down.

Critical information pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 must be mentioned in a box in all regional, Hindi and English newspapers on a daily basis. Though this direction was given earlier, the authorities did not bother to enforce it, the bench said, adding that names of not only government hospitals treating COVID-19 patients but also private hospitals should be publicised. The number of beds available with ventilators and oxygen, regular beds and the number of vacant beds should be clearly indicated, it said.

Rapid antigen tests

The bench also instructed the government to explain in the medical bulletin where the rapid antigen tests are being conducted. The report filed by officials merely states that two laboratories have facility of conducting rapid antigen tests.

Though the government claimed to have created a WhatsApp number on which citizens can send their complaints on COVID-related matters, the number was not adequately publicised. This number should be mentioned in daily medical bulletins, the bench noted.

Grievance redressal

The government must ensure that a complaint was attended to or a grievance was resolved within 24 hours of receiving the same. Not more than 50 persons should be allowed to gather at a marriage as per norms issued by the Centre earlier. Stringent action must be initiated in case of any violations, the bench instructed the government.