Give a chance to BJP: Bandi Sanjay

“Although people of Nagarjunasagar elected Congress’ Jana Reddy seven times, development could not be achieved. Dejected, people also gave a chance to Telangana Rashtra Samithi, but it failed. People should now give a chance to Bharatiya Janata Party to witness development,” said BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay.

Addressing press persons on the final day of campaigning on Thursday, he said BJP contestant Ravi Kumar Naik received a good response from voters in the fortnight-long campaign across the constituency.

However, he observed, major contestants Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were associated in an agreement to stop Bharatiya Janata Party from winning, and in addition, they were distributing cash and liquor for votes, he alleged.

“There is no Sagara Samaram, this is Sagara Sangamam,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay said the BJP-led Centre had thus far given ₹398.54 crore to the constituency, ₹105.56 crore under PM’s Kisan Samman Nidhi, and in the past six years the total allocations had been ₹618 crore.

“And what did KCR and do for Nagarjunasagar? SLBC tunnel project works are pending, Chief Minister is the cause of Podu lands issue and he also did not condole the deaths of the unemployed here,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay said his party would not support caste-based reservations.

“Nagarjunasagar election is now a fight between peddalu (elders/rich) and pedalu (poor),” he said, appealing people to vote for Ravi Naik.