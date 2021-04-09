Give ₹5,000 support, says Revanth

Congress MP and TPCC working president, A. Revanth Reddy visited the family of private teacher Ravi Kumar who committed suicide recently and demanded that the government ensure free education to his two children now left without parents.

Mr. Reddy also demanded ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the children Sakshi and Sandesh from the CM Relief Fund. He said the dalit teacher had to take his life losing employment as the government did not come to the rescue of thousands of private teachers who lose livelihood due to COVID-19. The government was unmoved during the entire year and had now announced a token amount of ₹2,000. “Even NREGA labourers get ₹150 per day,” he reminded and asked the government to enhance the amount to ₹5,000 per month and include the private college lecturers as well.

Later, in an open letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Revanth Reddy accused the government of deceiving the dalits since the formation of Telangana.

Denial of CM’s post as promised, unfulfilled promise of three acres of land and torture of dalits were some of the issues that put spotlight on the government’s love for the dalits, he said.