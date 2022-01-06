GITAM to offer new courses with industry support

Admission notification for 2022 released

In view of the growing demand in healthcare and IT sectors, the GITAM Deemed University has launched new UG programmes like B. Optometry in association with LV Prasad Eye Institute apart from B.Sc. Computer Science & Cognitive Systems and B.Tech. CS&BS programmes in association with TCS for the academic year 2021-22.

Pro Vice-Chancellor N. Siva Prasad said that the varsity was also offering full-fledged B.Tech programmes with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), VLSI Design, Medical Electronics, Robotics & Automation, Cyber Security and Data Sciences.

Prof. Siva Prasad said the university also announced its admission notification GAT-2022 for entry into all the courses offered at its three campuses – Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Students can write the entrance test from the comfort of their homes with security measures put in place to avoid malpractice. Applications will be available at the university’s website, www.gat.gitam.edu, and students can check the eligibility criteria before filling the online application form.

He said the university provides a wide range of merit scholarships to deserving students, including those who achieved top ranks in JEE Main, AP EAMCET, TS EAMCET, and to those who excelled in sports. GITAM students also get career guidance with assistance in exploring their career choices, including higher studies in India and Abroad, research and innovation, entrepreneurship, and competitive exams, including UPSC & GATE, and campus placements.

Director of admissions C. Udaya Kumar said that details can be had on 9542424256 and 8880884000 or by sending an email to gat@gitam.edu.