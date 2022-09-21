GITAM to launch B.Sc. twinning course in partnership with UK university

ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM deemed-to-be University is going to launch a four-year BSc. twinning programme (2+2) in Food Science and Technology from the next academic year in collaboration with the University of Nottingham, UK.

A twinning programme is an arrangement between local universities or pathway providers with partner institutions abroad, which allows students to pursue their education in their homeland for a certain time period.

The primary discussions were held with Anney Yimeng An, head of Partnership Relations and Projects, International Student Recruitment, Nottingham, at GITAM on Wednesday.

They concluded that they should map the syllabus first, a bridge course to match both institutions’ standards and then enter a memorandum of understanding (MoU). They have also shown interest in collaborating for the research activities in Food Science and Technology.

A team led by Dattatri K.Nagesha, principal of School of Science; Food Science faculty members Uma Maheswari Kodi, Ajay Kumar Swarnakar, Moumita Dev, Niharika Gemedar and Parul Thapar took part in this primary session. This was coordinated by P.Trinatha Rao, professor of EECE department, School of Technology.