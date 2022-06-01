GITAM counselling from June 1

GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. D.S. Rao addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

June 01, 2022 00:01 IST

To offer scholarships worth ₹30 crore

The first phase of online admission counselling process at GITAM will commence from June 1, said Pro-Vice Chancellor D.S. Rao here on Tuesday. Students can log in to ‘admissions.gitam.edu’ and check results. They can check the merit scholarship status as well.

GITAM All India Admission Test (GAT 2022) was conducted online for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across 83 centres in the country between May 20 and 26. About 25,000 candidates had appeared for GAT for admissions into engineering, architecture, science, pharmacy, management, law, humanities and social sciences, public policy, nursing, physiotherapy and paramedical. The results were announced on May 27.

Informing that GITAM Merit Scholarship is based on scores/ rank obtained in GAT 2022, Mr. Rao said five categories of merit scholarships — 100%, 75%, 50%, 25% and 15% — are being offered and about ₹30 crore was allotted for this purpose. B.Tech students can also avail scholarships based on their ranks in JEE Main 2022, EAPCET 2022 and EAMCET 2022 on first come, first serve basis.

Students from Telangana have bagged as many as 1,410 merit scholarships out of total 3,000 scholarships in the first phase.

Informing that a total of 3,950 students got placements through campus interviews during the academic year, Mr Rao said that a student was offered a pay package of ₹46 lakh per annum.