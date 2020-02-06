GITAM annual fest starts today

GITAM University in Hyderabad is organising its three-day annual fest “Pramana-2020” from February 6-8.

The fest is structured to provide students a platform to realise their creative talent in the field of technology, culture and management that plays an important role in shaping their personality.

Commander (retired) Indian Navy V.K. Jaitly and Telugu director producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja will be the chief guests. GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor N. Siva Prasad will preside over the inaugural session at Shivaji auditorium at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Geetha Madhuri, Prudhvi Chandhra and Malavika Anand will be performing live. Aryan Sharma (Kinds United India) will choreograph the urban dance workshop.

An event called ‘Meet and Greet’ is scheduled to be held to get a chance to meet famous instagrammers and YouTubers.

About 20,000 students from the twin cities and other States are expected to take part in the three-day festival.