Gitam announces admission schedule

Gitam University at Hyderabad has announced admission schedule for its B. Tech, M. Tech, B. Pharm and B. Arch programmes for the academic year 2018-19, which will be done through an online Admission Test (GAT).

Its Pro Vice Chancellor N. Siva Prasad said that B. Tech will be offered in Aerospace, Civil, CSE, ECE, EEE, EIE, IT and Mechanical Engineering. For the B. Arch courses candidates will also have to take the NATA test. He said that the university would launch School of Architecture and M. Tech programme in Cyber Forensics and Information Security from the next academic year. Now M. Tech is offered in CAD and Manufacturing Engineering, Computer Science and Technology, Data Sciences, Power Systems and Automation and VLSI Design.

Top 10 rankers of the GAT will get 100% fee waiver while those figuring in the top100 will also get fee waivers in different slabs. Applications can be downloaded and submitted online at ‘www.gitam.edu’ or at select branches of Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.

The last date for submission of applications is March 26. The course fee for B. Tech programmes is ₹2.72 lakh. Last year 95% of eligible students were placed, Mr. Prasad said.