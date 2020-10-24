Girls bag top-3 ranks in EAMCET medical

Hyderabad

24 October 2020 23:54 IST

Girls led the show in the agriculture and medical streams of Telangana EAMCET with all top three ranks going to them.

Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu of Tenali bagged the first rank while Bareddy Sai Thrisha Reddy from Sangareddy came second. Tummala Snikitha from the city secured the third place. Snikitha had earlier ranked third at the national level in NEET undergraduate exam and second among girl students.

The results were declared here on Saturday by Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman T. Papi Reddy and EAMCET-2020 convenor A. Goverdhan. The test was held on September 28 and 29. Mr. Reddy said 78,981 candidates had registered for the entrance test this year and of them, 63,857 candidates appeared while 59,113 qualified the exam registering a pass percentage of 92.57. While 40,736 girl candidates cleared the test, only 18,377 among boys qualified.

Narayana students came out with flying colours in the EAMCET results announced on Saturday, with D. Vishnu Sai taking the State 4th rank and Guna Chaitanya bagging the 8th rank.

Directors of Narayana group Dr. Sindhura Narayana and Sharani Narayana said that 17 students bagged ranks below 100 and continued their winning streak in all competitive exams this year.