Girl with city roots gets Atlanta Innovators award

An American teenager from Hyderabad, Riya Uppalapati, has been selected for the “Atlanta Innovators” talent award given to people under the age of 25 in the USA for their contribution to safeguarding the environment and its promotion.

Riya, a senior at Walton High School in Atlanta, started and heads an NGO “Forever Earth” that promotes environmental awareness, both locally and internationally. She had recently published a book “In my Backyard - a personal story of the Devastating Effects of Petroleum on our Environment and Economy” that focuses on environmental problems due to petroleum and oil industry.

She believes that people can create ideas that are powerful and effective by learning more about what is happening around the world and in their backyard. She argues that electric vehicles that are run on energy produced from renewable sources only should be encouraged.

Her NGO also sponsors a scholarship for a student in Atlanta and Hyderabad to meet their tuition fee. Her grandfather, Uppalapati Subba Rao, was a professor at the B.R. Ambedkar Open University in the city.