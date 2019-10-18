Girl trapped in lift shaft, killed

A nine-year-old girl died after she was trapped in the shaft while using the lift at her house in Hastinapuram of LB Nagar here on Friday. No case was registered.
Police said Lasvya was dragged from the second floor to the first floor of the building. The incident took place around 1.30 p.m. when she went to take the lift on the second floor.
“The moment she opened the grill door, someone pressed first-floor lift button, and as a result, she was dragged, resulting in her instantaneous death,” said L. B. Nagar inspector V Ashok Reddy. He said the victim’s parents were not willing to lodge a complaint.
Black magic
A 45-year-old man was arrested by Kulsumpura police for allegedly performing black magic. Mohammed Dastagiri Qureshi of Upper Basthi, committed deliberate and malicious acts, , said West Zone DCP B. Sumathi.
