Girl suffers minor burn injuries in State-run primary school

Mid-day meal worker inadvertently throws boiled water on class III student

A class III girl student of the mandal parishad primary school at Ramakrishnapuram in Chintakani mandal on Wednesday suffered burn injuries when a mid-day meal worker allegedly threw boiled water on her “unintentionally.”

Sources said that the girl identified as Harika, 8, sustained burns on her hands and legs in the incident, which occurred during the preparation of mid-day meal at the school.

The mid-day meal worker allegedly threw the leftover water from a utensil after boiling eggs at the makeshift kitchen injuring the girl, who suddenly arrived there, sources added.

The school staff with the help of the local elected representatives shifted the injured girl to a hospital in Khammam. Her condition is stated to be stable.

However, a section of the villagers sought action against the worker “responsible” for the incident and demanded better treatment to the injured girl, who hails from a poor family.

When contacted, the District Educational Officer Yadaiah, who visited the girl at the hospital, told The Hindu that she suffered minor burn injuries.

“The boiled water was thrown by the mid-day meal worker without noticing the girl during the preparation of mid-day meal at the school,” he said, adding that a detailed inquiry will be conducted into the incident to unravel the facts.