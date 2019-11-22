Hyderabad

Girl on mobile falls from terrace, dies

more-in

Talking on mobile phone while walking on the terrace proved fatal for a 20-year-old student, who slipped and fell off from a three-storey apartment building in Bachupally and died here on Friday, police said. The incident took place at around 9.30 a.m.

The victim was identified as Mukkadala Ayushini, a resident of Prime Kasani apartment, Bachupally.

“Around 9.20 a.m. she went to the terrace to attend a phone call. She slipped and fell on the ground and suffered severe bleeding injuries,” police said.

Watchman’s wife saw Ayushini lying in a pool of blood and raised an alarm. The victim succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the area, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman’s father, Mukkadala Srinivas Rao, a case was registered and a probe is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 12:35:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/girl-on-mobile-falls-from-terrace-dies/article30054638.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY