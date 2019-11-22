Girl on mobile falls from terrace, dies

Talking on mobile phone while walking on the terrace proved fatal for a 20-year-old student, who slipped and fell off from a three-storey apartment building in Bachupally and died here on Friday, police said. The incident took place at around 9.30 a.m.

The victim was identified as Mukkadala Ayushini, a resident of Prime Kasani apartment, Bachupally.

“Around 9.20 a.m. she went to the terrace to attend a phone call. She slipped and fell on the ground and suffered severe bleeding injuries,” police said.

Watchman’s wife saw Ayushini lying in a pool of blood and raised an alarm. The victim succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the area, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman’s father, Mukkadala Srinivas Rao, a case was registered and a probe is on.