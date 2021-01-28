Girl lone winner from city in TCS iON IntelliGem contest

A girl studying in class IX was the lone winner from Hyderabad in the grand finale of the 3rd edition of TCS iON IntelliGem contest.

Devi Kashyap from Meridian High School in the city was the winner in the seniors category on the topic ‘Universal Values’, a release about the results said.

TCS iON IntelliGem contest was conducted for students of grades 5 to 9 in three stages — qualifiers, pre-finals and a national-level grand finale. To ensure student safety, TCS iON IntelliGem went fully online this year and witnessed participation from schools in over 180 cities from 27 States.

Of the 50 students who made it to the grand finale, 10 emerged winners. The winners and finalists were awarded cash prizes, new age toys, trophies, certificates, books and subscriptions, the release said. TCS iON is a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services.

The topics of the contest, which were common for senior and junior categories, were Universal Values, Communication Skills, Global Citizenship, Creativity and Innovation and Financial Literacy. Other winners were from Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Gurgaon. Registrations for the 4th edition (2021-22) of the contest have opened. Schools across the country can register for the contest on intelligem.tcsion.com, the release said.