Hyderabad

Girl found dead

A 15-year-old girl was found dead at her maternal grandmother’s residence in Mambapur village of Peddemul mandal in Vikarabad here on Monday.

A student of class IX, she died by hanging herself from a ceiling. In a note purportedly left behind by her, the girl alleged that she was defamed in the society by some people for no mistake of her.

The victim’s grandmother told police that one Abdullappa of the same village was defaming the girl’s character, which forced her to resort to the extreme step. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and Abdullappa was arrested.

After the death of her mother, the girl was living with her grandmother, while the father got married again and works in Hyderabad.

