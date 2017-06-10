Girl falls off bike, electrocuted

A degree student returning home on a neighbour's bike got electrocuted while the rider escaped when the bike fell near an electric pole on the water-logged road at Mangalhat on Friday.

Police said electric current passed through the water around the electric pole apparently due to bad earthing. Unaware of this, 20-year-old Priyanka and her neighbour Yogesh Singh entered the road on a bike.

The girl was walking home from an institute when it started raining heavily around 3.45 p.m. “Her home was just half a kilometre away and she stopped at a building at Balram Galli,” Mangalhat Inspector A. Sanjeeva Rao said. The bike rider, Yogesh Singh, who is her next door neighbour offered to drop her at home.

Most of the lanes and by-lanes in the area were water logged. “When Yogesh entered a narrow lane and came close to the electric pole, he felt minor electric shock,” the police said.

He lost control of the bike and fell into the water. Realising the danger and feeling the electric shock, Singh jumped out and ran to one end of the road. “The woman slipped into water close to the electric pole and suffered electric shock,” the Inspector explained.

People living in the lane saw the woman writhing and screaming for help. They tried in vain to push her from the water using sticks.

After some time, they pulled her out and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.