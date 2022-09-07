Girl dies after complaining of severe headache at KGBV

ADVERTISEMENT

A Class VIII girl student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district’s Kagaznagar town died in her sleep a few hours after complaining of severe headache in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Aishwarya, 13, of Ankusapur village in Kagaznagar mandal.

As the news of death spread, her family members along with their close relatives rushed to KGBV on Wednesday morning. Aishwarya’s parents broke down on seeing the latter’s body amid an outpouring of grief.

Angry relatives of the deceased ransacked KGBV’s Special Officer’s room accusing the staff of showing gross negligence in ensuring timely medical care to Aishwarya.

Later, they staged a sit-in outside KGBV with her body demanding stringent action against the ‘negligent’ staff and justice to the bereaved family.

A close relative said that the girl could have been saved had the staff concerned rushed her to a hospital soon after she developed a headache.

Activists of various political parties, including student unions, also joined the protest. They called off the protest following the intervention of some higher officials. The officials reportedly gave an assurance to suspend three KGBV staff, including the ANM, and send proposals to the government for sanctioning ₹15 lakh ex gratia as well as a job to one of the victim’s family members.

Meanwhile, sources in the Health department said that the girl was found frothing at the mouth when brought to a hospital in the early morning, where she was declared brought dead.

It is suspected that she might have suffered convulsions in sleep, a symptom of neurological disorder, which is yet to be determined, said a Health official.